Minda Corp - Stake Acquisition In Pricol Poor Capital Allocation: Nirmal Bang

Minda Corporation Ltd. acquired a 15.7% stake in Pricol Ltd. through a reverse book building process at an average price of Rs 208.90 per share, aggregating to Rs 4 billion.

Pricol has two lines of businesses - driver information systems and connected vehicle solutions, wherein it manufactures instrument clusters, connected vehicle systems, telematics, sensors and battery management systems. It also manufactures actuation control and fluid management systems wherein it makes oil pumps, fuel pump modules, water pumps and disc brakes.

It is the second largest manufacturer of fuel level sensors and instrument clusters for two-wheelers in the world. Minda management indicated that it is purely a financial investment. It also indicated that Pricol is expected to benefit from the ongoing premiumisation trend in two-wheelers, particularly in the driver information systems and connected vehicle solutions business.

Post this deal, Minda becomes the largest minority shareholder of Pricol without any special rights. Minda has used a large chunk of proceeds from the qualified institutional placement, which it had raised in 2018 to fund this deal. Post this deal, debt/equity for Minda stands at 0.3 times and total debt amounts to ~Rs 4 billion (Rs 1.5 billion long term debt up Rs 2.5 billion short term debt).