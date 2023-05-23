Minda Corp Q4 Results Review - Stable Performance Continues: Dolat Capital
Increase in content per vehicle to aid revenue growth, improvement to be seen from FY24
Minda Corp exhibited a stable performance amid a challenging environment. Despite weak 2W industry volume, the company is able to manage double digit EBITDA Margin led by commodity tailwind and cost control measures. Margin is expected to be inch up ahead on the back of easing commodity prices and continuous efforts to increase efficiencies.
The mechatronics and aftermarket division revenue was supported by increased share of business with key customers, increase in content per vehicle. The EBITDA margin remain strong at 13.9% in 4Q.
We expect improvement in margin of wiring harness and instrument cluster business, expansion in aftermarket business and increase in content per vehicle due to new products supply in EVs and premiumization of products will help in strong EPS growth. We value the stock Rs.278 (20x FY25E EPS) plus Rs 19 for investment value in Pricol. Recommend Accumulate with TP Rs 297.
