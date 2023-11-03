Minda Corp Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Inline; Orderbook Remains Strong: Axis Securities

Outlook:

We continue to like the company’s growth story driven by increasing kit value per vehicle and its focus on electric vehicle. With a strong order book and the management’s confidence in outpacing industry growth (organic/non-organic); we estimate a compound annual growth rate of 16%/22%/16% in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY23-26E.

(In February-23, Minda Corp acquired a 15.7% stake in Pricol from the open market for Rs 400 crore and has filed a CCI application for increasing a stake up to 24.5%; the matter remains pending.

Return on the capital allocated towards this investment, and future strategic intent will be the major near-term trigger/risk for the share price trajectory).