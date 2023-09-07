Minda Corp - EV, Premiumisation Trend To Augur Well: Nirmal Bang
Minda Corp is expected to perform better than industry on the back of new product launches, higher kit value in the EV segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of Minda Corporation Ltd., to gain insights into the current business outlook. The company’s key focus is on premiumisation and developing products for electric vehicle application.
Minda Corp is expected to perform better than industry on the back of new product launches, higher kit value in the EV segment, strong premiumisation trend and enhanced localisation in the wiring harness business.
We have changed our rating to 'Accumulate' and have maintained our target price of Rs 337, valuing Minda Corp at 25 times June-2025E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.