Minda Corp - EV, Premiumisation Trend To Augur Well: Nirmal Bang

BQPrimeResearch ReportsMinda Corp - EV, Premiumisation Trend To Augur Well: Nirmal Bang
Minda Corp is expected to perform better than industry on the back of new product launches, higher kit value in the EV segment.

07 Sep 2023, 3:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Minda's corporate office. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Nirmal Bang Report

Key Points

  1. We hosted the management of Minda Corporation Ltd., to gain insights into the current business outlook. The company’s key focus is on premiumisation and developing products for electric vehicle  application.

  2. Minda Corp is expected to perform better than industry on the back of new product launches, higher kit value in the EV segment, strong premiumisation trend and enhanced localisation in the wiring harness business.

  3. We have changed our rating to 'Accumulate' and have maintained our target price of Rs 337, valuing Minda Corp at 25 times June-2025E earnings per share.

Click on the attachment to read the full report: 

Nirmal Bang Minda Corporation.pdf
