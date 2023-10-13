Midcaps Q2 Results Review - A Mixed Bag: Systematix
Chemicals, textiles companies under our coverage universe to post weak quarter.
Systematix Research Report
Chemicals - A muted quarter
We anticipate a decline in the topline (+3% QoQ/ -10% YoY) of our specialty chemicals universe, which we attribute to a slowdown in the chemical industry, despite the temporary uptick in prices of commodity chemicals. Prices of raw materials rose, propelled by a notable surge in crude oil prices (up substantial 14% in Q2 FY24).
Globally, leading chemical companies have revised their outlook due to weak demand and ongoing customer de-stocking, which could impact the demand scenario of companies within our coverage.
We reiterate 'Buy' on SRF Ltd. and 'Hold' on Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Atul Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd. and Vinati Organics Ltd.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Capacity ramp up,
Product price trend,
Performance in the end-user discretionary sector.
Textiles – A weak quarter; descending cotton-yarn spread
Within textiles, we expect topline growth to stay muted YoY, impacted by falling yarn realisations, marginally offset by marginal uptick in export demand. Steady cotton and crude prices and freight costs are expected to lead to stable QoQ operating and profitability margins.
Anticipated high utilisation levels and the upcoming festive season are poised to generate revenue growth and enhance margins going forward.
We expect export demand to improve from H2 FY24. Acceleration in volume shift from China to India and vendor consolidation by global retailers are factors that make us upbeat on the sector.
We reiterate 'Buy' on KPR Mill Ltd. and Gokaldas Exports Ltd., with a 'Hold' on Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Cotton production forecasts for 2023-24,
demand for yarn and the price trend in cotton-yarn spread,
global inventory situation,
Capacity expansion plans.
Others
EPL - Healthy all-round growth expected
EPL Ltd. is expected to report healthy revenue growth across all its geographies. We expect the company to deliver healthy volume growth on the back of recent commissioning of its Brazil plant. Margins should improve QoQ on softening raw material prices, higher B&C contribution and revival in China.
Our positive view on EPL stems from its geographical diversification into high-growth markets, rising share and addition of new sub-segments in the beauty and cosmetics category, and softening cost pressures. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on EPL.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Demand recovery in China and Europe,
wage inflation across various key markets.
Praj Industries – Margins to improve YoY
We forecast 10% revenue growth backed by order execution. With key raw material prices softening over the last few months, gross margins could improve YoY, but may stay flat QoQ. We have a 'Buy' rating on Praj.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Orderbook position across all business segments,
outlook for the engineering segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
