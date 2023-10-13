Midcaps Q2 Results Review - A Mixed Bag: Systematix

Chemicals - A muted quarter

We anticipate a decline in the topline (+3% QoQ/ -10% YoY) of our specialty chemicals universe, which we attribute to a slowdown in the chemical industry, despite the temporary uptick in prices of commodity chemicals. Prices of raw materials rose, propelled by a notable surge in crude oil prices (up substantial 14% in Q2 FY24).

Globally, leading chemical companies have revised their outlook due to weak demand and ongoing customer de-stocking, which could impact the demand scenario of companies within our coverage.

We reiterate 'Buy' on SRF Ltd. and 'Hold' on Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Atul Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd. and Vinati Organics Ltd.

Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls: