Midcaps Q2 Results Preview - Delay In Recovery Led By Weak Global Macros: Nirmal Bang

Specialty Chemicals - Q2 FY24 appears to be a repeat of Q1 FY24:

We expect Ebitda of specialty chemicals coverage to be flat QoQ as companies continued to grapple with multiple challenges linked to the global weak macros. De-stocking could continue for some more time as global recovery keeps getting pushed further.

Continued dumping from China has been a pain point for the last couple of quarters. Increase in crude prices might hurt already weak spreads of key chemicals, in our view.

From our coverage universe, we expect Navin Fluorine International Ltd. to report growth on the back of newly commissioned projects in H2 FY23. Aarti Industries Ltd.’s Ebitda is expected to decline by ~18% YoY on account of spread concerns and likely higher exposure to non-regular markets like China (low margin) as demand in the developed markets is under pressure. Vinati Organics Ltd.’s earnings decline mainly factor in an unfavorable mix. China dumping is expected to put pressure on the earnings of companies, namely Clean Science and Technology Ltd., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. and SRF Ltd. (nonchemicals). Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 should report a sequential decline on account of pressure in agrochemicals and pharma.

Our specialty ingredients coverage is expected to witness ~28%/~4% decline YoY/QoQ in Ebitda mainly due to normalisation of per kg margins for Oleochemicals companies (Fine Organic Industries Ltd. and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.) and demand challenges in developed countries. Sequential margin improvement in Camlin Fine is on the back of cost savings due to Italy plant shutdown and gradual rampup of Vanillin.

We expect Rossari Biotech Ltd.’s Ebitda growth in high single digits.