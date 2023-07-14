Midcaps Q1 Results Preview - Likely To Be A Mixed Bag: Systematix
We anticipate decrease in the topline of our specialty chemical universe; Within textiles, we expect topline growth to stay muted.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Chemicals:
Muted revenue growth, flat operating profit margin QoQ:
We anticipate decrease in the topline (-8% QoQ/ -9% YoY) of our specialty chemical universe, which we attribute to-
seasonal factors,
maintenance shutdowns,
weak demand in China’s domestic markets (with the Chinese economy opening up, companies there have been dumping excess inventory in global markets), and
subdued demand in end-user industries.
Leading innovators in their commentaries cited this as inventory destocking, effects of which are being borne by Indian chemical companies. However, the favorable trajectory of benign raw material prices should bring the much-needed respite to gross margins.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Capacity ramp up,
Product price trend,
Performance in the end-user discretionary sector.
Textiles
QoQ revenue growth and cotton-yarn spread forecast to improve:
Within textiles, we expect topline growth to stay muted YoY, impacted by falling yarn realisations and subdued export demand. The recent softening in cotton prices, coupled with the decline in crude prices and freight costs, could positively impact QoQ margins, albeit these may remain under pressure YoY.
Anticipated high utilisation levels and the potential for positive operating leverage are poised to enhance margins going forward. We expect export demand to stay at a moderate level of restraint, with an increase projected in H2 FY24.
Acceleration in volume shift from China to India and vendor consolidation by global retailers are factors that make us upbeat on the sector.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Progress on free trade agreement,
demand for yarn and price trend for cotton-yarn spread,
global inventory situation.
Others
EPL Ltd. - Healthy all-round growth expected:
EPL is expected to report healthy revenue growth, and the commissioning of a new plant by the company in Brazil. Margins should improve QoQ on softening raw material prices and change in product mix.
We remain positive on EPL, considering its geographical diversification into high-growth markets, rising share of beauty and cosmetics category, and softening of cost pressures.
We believe the company is ahead of the curve in sustainable packaging solutions and better placed to gain market share and expand faster.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Demand recovery in China and Europe,
wage inflation across various key markets.
Praj Industries Ltd. – Margins to improve YoY:
We forecast 18% revenue growth, driven by execution of orders. With key raw material prices softening over the last few months, Praj Industries' gross margins could improve YoY but will likely remain flat QoQ.
Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls:
Orderbook position across all business segments,
outlook for the engineering segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Life Insurance Q1 Results Preview - Seasonally Weak Quarter; Margins To Be Stable: KRChoksey
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.