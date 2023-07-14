Midcaps Q1 Results Preview - Likely To Be A Mixed Bag: Systematix

Chemicals:

Muted revenue growth, flat operating profit margin QoQ:

We anticipate decrease in the topline (-8% QoQ/ -9% YoY) of our specialty chemical universe, which we attribute to-

seasonal factors, maintenance shutdowns, weak demand in China’s domestic markets (with the Chinese economy opening up, companies there have been dumping excess inventory in global markets), and subdued demand in end-user industries.

Leading innovators in their commentaries cited this as inventory destocking, effects of which are being borne by Indian chemical companies. However, the favorable trajectory of benign raw material prices should bring the much-needed respite to gross margins.

Key things to monitor in the earnings concalls: