BQPrimeResearch ReportsMicrofinance Industry Beats Covid Blues, Likely To Grow By 25% In FY24: CareEdge Analysis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Microfinance Industry Beats Covid Blues, Likely To Grow By 25% In FY24: CareEdge Analysis

MFI experienced a growth spurt in 9MFY23, expanding at a rate of 12% YoY due to a favorable macroeconomic climate.

26 Apr 2023, 3:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph.&nbsp;(Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

CareEdge Research Report

The Microfinance industry experienced a growth spurt in nine months-FY23, expanding at a rate of 12% YoY due to a favorable macroeconomic climate and renewed demand from tier-III cities, which has led to a surge in disbursements over the past few months.

Non-banking financial company-MFIs have surpassed banks in the overall microfinancing landscape, constituting ~ 38% of the total outstanding microfinance loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to 36% for banks.

We anticipate growth momentum to continue, with the NBFC-MFI portfolio growing at a rate of 20%-25% over the next 12-18 months. However, an increase in interest rates, high inflation, or another wave of Covid-19 could potentially impede economic growth and, as a result, impact the Microfinance sector adversely.

The removal of the lending rate cap by the Reserve Bank of India has enabled MFIs to engage in risk-based pricing, which has boosted net interest margins and, in turn, increased returns on total assets.

Credit costs have declined from their peak in fiscal year 2021 but still remain higher than pre-Covid levels, with a portion of the restructured book slipping into non-performing asset. We expect net interest margins to continue improving, resulting in RoTA rising to ~3.25% for fiscal year 2024, aided by controlled credit costs of ~2.5% for the same year.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

CareEdge Microfinance Industry Report.pdf
ALSO READ

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results Review - Cyclical NIM Contraction Weighing On RoE: Yes Securities

Opinion
AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results Review - Cyclical NIM Contraction Weighing On RoE: Yes Securities
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT