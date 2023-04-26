Microfinance Industry Beats Covid Blues, Likely To Grow By 25% In FY24: CareEdge Analysis
MFI experienced a growth spurt in 9MFY23, expanding at a rate of 12% YoY due to a favorable macroeconomic climate.
CareEdge Research Report
The Microfinance industry experienced a growth spurt in nine months-FY23, expanding at a rate of 12% YoY due to a favorable macroeconomic climate and renewed demand from tier-III cities, which has led to a surge in disbursements over the past few months.
Non-banking financial company-MFIs have surpassed banks in the overall microfinancing landscape, constituting ~ 38% of the total outstanding microfinance loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to 36% for banks.
We anticipate growth momentum to continue, with the NBFC-MFI portfolio growing at a rate of 20%-25% over the next 12-18 months. However, an increase in interest rates, high inflation, or another wave of Covid-19 could potentially impede economic growth and, as a result, impact the Microfinance sector adversely.
The removal of the lending rate cap by the Reserve Bank of India has enabled MFIs to engage in risk-based pricing, which has boosted net interest margins and, in turn, increased returns on total assets.
Credit costs have declined from their peak in fiscal year 2021 but still remain higher than pre-Covid levels, with a portion of the restructured book slipping into non-performing asset. We expect net interest margins to continue improving, resulting in RoTA rising to ~3.25% for fiscal year 2024, aided by controlled credit costs of ~2.5% for the same year.
