Microfinance - Credit Cost In FY24 To Remain Lowest Since FY17: ICICI Securities

In a decade-long eventful journey, microfinance lenders are very close to an end of the longest asset quality cycle (FY17-22) – starting from demonetisation in FY17, floods, non-banking financial company crisis in FY18-19, and lastly Covid in FY21-22.

While lenders have remained resilient as reflected in 25% assets under management compound annual growth rate between FY17-21, average credit cost stood elevated at ~2.5% versus less than 50 basis points during FY14-16.

However, during nine months-FY23, most players have showed a sharp improvement in credit cost trajectory. Also, considering player-wise stressed asset pool as on December 2022, we expect credit cost in FY24 to remain lower than average of ~2.5% between FY17- 22.

For our coverage universe, we expect FY24 credit cost settle at average 2.3% versus 3.4% in FY23E and more than 5% between FY20-22.