Microcaps - The Last Bastion Of Relatively Cheap Valuations In A Rising Bull Market: ICICI Securities

Current microcap universe valuation in terms of trailing earnings yield excluding loss pools is ~6% (trailing price/earning of ~16 times-17 times) as compared to ~4% for large caps (trailing P/E of ~24 times), thereby, offering reasonably cheap valuations in terms of risk spread in a bull market environment.

On the other hand, mid and small cap valuations in terms of earnings yield spread over large caps have diminished significantly with their average trailing earnings yield at ~4.7% (marginally above that for large caps at 4.3%). We have assumed the microcap universe to be consisting of stocks with market cap rank from 501 to 1,000.

Going by the past trends, ‘risk tolerance’ towards microcaps has room for expansion if the current bull market continues. Earlier instances of bull markets in broader equities have seen microcap earnings yield spread over large caps drop to near zero versus current spread of 150-200 basis point.

Assuming that current bull market continues, driven by a broad-based investment cycle, the probability of a repeat of past behavior cannot be ruled out. Mid and small caps, on the other hand, have marginal earnings yield spread over large caps although they too have not reached extreme bull market valuations wherein they trade at a premium to large caps.