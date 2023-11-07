Metropolis Q2 Results Review - Moderate Volumes, Mix Dampen Outlook: Yes Securities

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. reported another quarter of moderate volume growth of ~10% in core business (ex-Covid, public private partnership contract) on back of +9% volume in Q1.

Margin was impacted by one-time receivables write-off (~1%) and the more recurring investment in lab network (added seven labs in Q2). Company reiterated its lab and service centre expansion plans – additional 90 labs (to 270) and 1800 service centres (to 5,500) by 2025.

We noted change in management shift on revenue generation from B2C versus earlier focus on B2B; reckon being in new places, where Metropolis brand may not have any recall, plus the focus on B2C may lead to a tough task of scaling up expanded lab infra.

Overall, volumes have not matched the pre-Covid run rate despite the larger sourcing infra built up particularly by franchises.

We believe increase in realisation per patient cannot be relied upon as a sustainable trigger. Till we get a semblance of better volume growth and visibility around better utilisation of new labs, it would be difficult to get constructive on Metropolis.

We largely retain EPS estimates and continue with our cautious stance and rating of 'Reduce' with revised target price Rs 1,430 (earlier Rs 1,400) based on unchanged 35 times FY25 price-to-earning.