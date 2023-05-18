Metropolis Healthcare Q4 Results Review - Core Business Recovery; Volume Pressure Persist: Centrum Broking

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 performance came below our estimates on all front, with overall sales declined by 7.6% YoY to Rs 2.8 billion (flat QoQ).

Gross margin expansion by 222 basis points YoY and 132 bps QoQ at 79% led by lower input cost and better test mix and lower Covid mix.

While Ebitda margin adjusted for corporate social responsibility expense, employee stock ownership plan came at 25.7%, the dilution of 120 bps on account of lab network expansion, (reported Ebitda margin came at 24.5%).

Metropolis Healthcare'profit after tax for the quarter came at Rs 335 million down by 16.6% YoY and 6.6% QoQ, on weak operating performance and higher depreciation despite lower tax rate.

Given the recovery in the core business and margin stability despite the increased competition, however the continued pressure on volume is likely to persist.