Metropolis Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Volume, Margin On Track: Yes Securities

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. exhibited a marginal miss on revenues and margin as Q3 sales declined 2.5% YoY and operating profit margin fell ~100 basis points.

Albeit, the internals were better than the headline print as business-to-consumer (~60% of core Metropolis sales) revenues grew 15% excluding Covid and allied tests; ex-hitech and public-private partnership contracts, sales up 13% - driven by healthy 9% volume growth and 3% price contribution.

Margin were lower as network expansion (~12 labs and ~400 centers in nine months FY23) led to ~120 bps impact.

Metropolis management appeared optimistic on volume growth which appears tad better than Dr. Lal pathlabs Ltd. though we would be mindful of base effect as Hitech got integrated in Q3 last year.

Company alluded to increased competition in the semi-specialized tests and, we reckon, this would renew focus on test menu above and below the segment.

Addition of lab and collection infra in the focus cities should support volume growth leading to 12-13% topline growth over next one-two years.

Believe Metropolis has had a better handle on volume growth compared to peers like Dr. Lal and hence our confidence on presuming higher volume growth over next two years.