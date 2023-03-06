Metropolis Healthcare - Despite Competition Sanguine On Double Digit Growth: Nirmal Bang
The management believes that Metropolis is well placed given its better quality standards and strong doctor network.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We met the management of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. to get insights into the business outlook for the company and the sector at large. Metropolis is the third largest diagnostics player in India after Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. and SRL Diagnostics.
It is a pan-India player with a strong foothold in the western region (~50% of sales) followed by the southern region (30% of sales). Business-to-consumer is one of the faster growing segments for the company and it aims to increase contribution from B2C in its focused cities through network expansion and brand building initiatives.
Despite competitive pressure from the new-age diagnostics players and the incumbents, Metropolis management remains sanguine about the company’s outlook and expects to clock 12-15% annual topline growth going forward.
The management believes that Metropolis is well placed given its better quality standards and strong doctor network. The company intends to strengthen its presence in tier-II/tier-III cities by adding 90 labs (50% of lab capacity) over the next three-four years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.