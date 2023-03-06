Metropolis Healthcare - Despite Competition Sanguine On Double Digit Growth: Nirmal Bang

We met the management of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. to get insights into the business outlook for the company and the sector at large. Metropolis is the third largest diagnostics player in India after Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. and SRL Diagnostics.

It is a pan-India player with a strong foothold in the western region (~50% of sales) followed by the southern region (30% of sales). Business-to-consumer is one of the faster growing segments for the company and it aims to increase contribution from B2C in its focused cities through network expansion and brand building initiatives.

Despite competitive pressure from the new-age diagnostics players and the incumbents, Metropolis management remains sanguine about the company’s outlook and expects to clock 12-15% annual topline growth going forward.

The management believes that Metropolis is well placed given its better quality standards and strong doctor network. The company intends to strengthen its presence in tier-II/tier-III cities by adding 90 labs (50% of lab capacity) over the next three-four years.