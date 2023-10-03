Metro Brands - Sales Density, Margins Normalisation To Continue; Thesis On Track: HDFC Securities
H1 demand continues to normalise YoY as Metro Brands faces tough comparables.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We recently interacted with Metro Brands Ltd.’s management. The focus remains on strengthening the value proposition across all brands. This is reflected in Metro Brands’ best-in-class growth and capital allocation choices (10-year revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 14/18% with free cash flow/profit after tax conversion of ~80%.
That said, key performance indicators (sales density, margins) normalisation is likely to continue as-
Metro Brands faces tough comparables versus base (H1 FY23 comprised meaningful pent-up demand and more wedding days) and
the share of discounted sales gradually returns to pre-pandemic levels (7-9% from sub 5% in FY23).
The store addition guidance remains on track (100 stores in FY24). Our FY25/26 earnings per share estimates and target price of Rs 840 remain unchanged as valuation remains stretched.
