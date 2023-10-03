BQPrimeResearch ReportsMetro Brands - Sales Density, Margins Normalisation To Continue; Thesis On Track: HDFC Securities
Metro Brands - Sales Density, Margins Normalisation To Continue; Thesis On Track: HDFC Securities

H1 demand continues to normalise YoY as Metro Brands faces tough comparables.

03 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A pair of Crocs brand sandal sold by Metro Shoes. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A pair of Crocs brand sandal sold by Metro Shoes. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

We recently interacted with Metro Brands Ltd.’s management. The focus remains on strengthening the value proposition across all brands. This is reflected in Metro Brands’ best-in-class growth and capital allocation choices (10-year revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 14/18% with free cash flow/profit after tax conversion of ~80%.

That said, key performance indicators (sales density, margins) normalisation is likely to continue as-

  1. Metro Brands faces tough comparables versus base (H1 FY23 comprised meaningful pent-up demand and more wedding days) and

  2. the share of discounted sales gradually returns to pre-pandemic levels (7-9% from sub 5% in FY23).

The store addition guidance remains on track (100 stores in FY24). Our FY25/26 earnings per share estimates and target price of Rs 840 remain unchanged as valuation remains stretched.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities Metro Brands - Update.pdf
