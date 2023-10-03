Metro Brands - Sales Density, Margins Normalisation To Continue; Thesis On Track: HDFC Securities

We recently interacted with Metro Brands Ltd.’s management. The focus remains on strengthening the value proposition across all brands. This is reflected in Metro Brands’ best-in-class growth and capital allocation choices (10-year revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 14/18% with free cash flow/profit after tax conversion of ~80%.

That said, key performance indicators (sales density, margins) normalisation is likely to continue as-

Metro Brands faces tough comparables versus base (H1 FY23 comprised meaningful pent-up demand and more wedding days) and the share of discounted sales gradually returns to pre-pandemic levels (7-9% from sub 5% in FY23).

The store addition guidance remains on track (100 stores in FY24). Our FY25/26 earnings per share estimates and target price of Rs 840 remain unchanged as valuation remains stretched.