Metro Brands Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth; CBL Loss Drags Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Metro Brands Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth; CBL Loss Drags Profitability: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Metro reported significant revenue growth of 35% YoY in 4QFY23, supported by store additions, a strong SSSG, and the impact of the Omicron base effect. However, the high opex resulting from aggressive store expansions and marketing costs, along with a net loss of INR 140m in Fila, contributed to a 2% YoY decline in PAT. Adjusted for Fila loss, PAT grew 19% YoY.
In the near term, we see risk of growth moderation, potential losses in Fila, which could lead to a moderation in margins. This, along with rebase of discounting and third party sales has pulled down our FY24E PAT estimates by 8%, with an estimated growth of 12%. Despite the revisions in our FY24 estimates, our FY25 estimates remain unchanged. Store addition guidance was increased to 100 from ~80 earlier. The growth opportunity in Fila and the healthy store economics are expected to drive revenue/PAT CAGR by 24/23% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner