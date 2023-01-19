Metro Brands Q3 Results Review - Healthy Performance In A Weak Environment: Motilal Oswal
Metro Brands posted revenue growth of 24% YoY in Q3, with strong store additions (48 stores) and healthy same-store sales growth.
Motilal Oswal Report
Metro Brands Ltd. posted revenue growth of 24% YoY in Q3 FY23, with strong store additions (48 stores) and healthy same-store sales growth.
Profit after tax growth was soft at 12% YoY, despite high gross margin, due to aggressive store additions and marginal losses in Cravatex Brands post integration.
We have largely maintained FY23/24 estimates as we have built in limited upside from FILA given its slow improvement in the next two-four quarters, though we are upbeat about it.
We expect a revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 23%/ 21% over FY23-25.
Metro Brands’ superlative store economics, healthy portfolio of products and strong balance sheet/free cash flow productivity warrant a rich valuation.
