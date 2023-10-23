Metro Brands Q2 Results Review - Weak Same-Stores Sales Growth Dents Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Metro Brands Ltd. reported 17% YoY revenue growth (in line), supported by strong store additions.

Metro Brands' revenue productivity declined 6% due to the pent-up demand base and a shift in the festive season. As a result, Ebitda margin contracted 290 basis points, translating into a 13% decline in profit after tax (12% beat).

In the near term, we believe that the risk of soft demand, potential losses in Fila, and a moderation in margins could weigh on growth. But, in the long term, healthy store economics, steady store adds and a growth opportunity in Fila should drive a compound annual growth rate of 19%/18% in revenue/profit after tax over FY23-25.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.