Metro Brands - Demand Momentum Seen Strong; Acquires Fila, Proline: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted Metro Brands Ltd. management for an investor interaction. The company has seen strong revenue growth in H1 FY23 due to festivals, marriages, some element of pent-up demand and strong store openings.

Against the pre-pandemic 1 HFY20, sales was up 66% (~15% driven by price) - significantly higher than Bata India Ltd.’s (10.5%, though we would say the comparison is not exactly apple-to-apple).

In the medium term Metro Brands stated its aspiration to grow revenue at a high teen rate as growth is broad-based across its various formats, categories, city-tiers, and regions.

There was a 28% growth in store count for Metro Brands from H1 FY23 implying strong same-stores sales growth.

The company guided for 55-57% gross margins, 30% plus Ebitda margins, and 15% plus profit after tax margin on a sustainable basis though H1 FY23 was higher on all parameters.