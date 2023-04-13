Metals Sector Q4 Results Preview - Steel Companies’ Ebitda/Tonne To Rise Sequentially: ICICI Direct
Base metal prices to witness marginal uptick QoQ.
ICICI Direct Report
For Q4 FY23E, on a QoQ basis, steel companies within our coverage universe are likely to report a sequential increase in Ebitda/tonne of ~Rs 1850 to Rs 2250/tonne, primarily aided by an uptick in steel prices.
On a QoQ basis, for the quarter, blended steel realisations are expected to increase by ~Rs 2000-3000/tonne. On the cost side, for Q4 FY23E, coking coal prices are expected to be stable on a sequential basis.
For Q4 FY23E, coking coal consumption cost is expected to be flattish (+/- $ 10/tonne), compared to Q3 FY23.
For Q4 FY23E, Ebitda/tonne of Tata Steel Ltd. (standalone operations) is expected to come in at Rs 13250/tonne (Rs 11350/tonne in Q3 FY23).
For Q4 FY23E, standalone operations of JSW Steel Ltd. are likely to post an Ebitda/tonne of Rs 10000/tonne (Rs 8141/tonne in Q3 FY23).
Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Ebitda/tonne for Q4 FY23E is likely to come in at Rs 7250/tonne (Rs 5003/tonne in Q3 FY23).
For Tata Steel, while standalone Ebitda/tonne is expected to witness an improvement on a QoQ basis, muted performance from Tata Steel European operations is expected to result in limited uptick in consolidated Ebitda margins.
On the volume front, for the quarter, steel firms (except JSW Steel) under our coverage universe are likely to report flattish volumes on a YoY basis.
