Metals Sector Check - Festive Mood Keeps Prices In Check For Fifth Consecutive Week: Motilal Oswal

A slowdown in buying activity, due to Diwali holidays, higher imports, a notable absence of mills from export markets, and customers adopting a more need-based approach to purchasing, has contributed to sustained pressure since October 06, 2023.

Though tier-I mills continue to remain focused on the domestic market, hot rolled coil prices have been correcting over the last five weeks. HRC/rebar prices were down 1% week-on-week to Rs 55,300/tonne and Rs 56,000/tonne, respectively.

Though low buying activity during Diwali has kept the long steel prices under pressure, it has fared better than flat steel prices and currently commands a premium of ~Rs 700/tonne over flat steel.

We believe, though the demand for long steel might remain under pressure in the near term due to liquidity crunch and labor availability issues during the festive season, it is expected to pick up as various infrastructure projects line up for completion before the election next year.

Our channel checks indicated that currently, HRC is being traded at around Rs 54,000-55,000/tonne. Trade level activity appears subdued, with ~50% of participants absent from the market due to Diwali holidays.