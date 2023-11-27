Metals Q2 Results Review - Spreads In Focus: ICICI Securities
In Q2 FY24, most companies undershot consensus estimates mainly due to negative price-cost effect (in case of ferrous).
ICICI Securities Report
Despite missing consensus estimates, Q2 FY24 was reasonably healthy. Key points:
Volume growth seen for most companies;
Spreads remained stable for steel companies QoQ;
Benefit of lower cost aided margins of non-ferrous companies; and
Best-ever Q2 for mining companies under our coverage.
Going ahead, we believe spreads may be the key to watch out as benefit of higher steel prices QoQ might be offset by higher coking coal prices. However, in case of non-ferrous companies, we expect stable performance.
The street has raised maximum target price for Jindal Stainless Ltd. and NMDC Ltd. while our FY25E Ebitda has been increased by 4-5% for Coal India Ltd., Jindal Stainless and NMDC.
We suggest Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ('Buy'; target price: Rs 795), Shyam Metalics ('Buy'; target price: Rs 690) and Jindal Stainless ('Buy'; target price: Rs 610) as our key picks in the sector.
