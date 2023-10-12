Metals Q2 Preview- Lower Cost To The Rescue; SAIL, Tata Steel, APL Apollo, Hindalco In Focus: ICICI Securities

Q2 FY24 is likely to see lower cost offsetting the impact of softer ferrous/London Metal Exchange prices. Besides, volume will likely stay upbeat, especially for ferrous companies. Key points:

Shipments of all the major ferrous players likely to be up YoY, tracking steel consumption growth. Coking coal cost likely to be lower by $40–50/tonne. Realisation for ferrous companies likely to be lower by Rs 2,500–3,000/tonne. Lower thermal cost due to better linkage rationalisation and e-auction price shall aid profitability for non-ferrous players.

Going ahead, commentaries from the companies will be critical as the price-cost effect outlook (particularly for ferrous) is likely to take centre stage.

Our top picks in the space are:

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (target price: Rs 810; 'Buy');

Jindal Stainless Ltd. (target price: Rs 610; 'Buy'); and

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. (target price: Rs 690; 'Buy').