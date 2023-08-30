Metals, Mining Sector Check - Strong India Growth, Gradual Global Recovery: Prabhudas Lilladher
Government of India’s strong focus on building infrastructure,
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
India’s metal sector plays a pivotal role in fulfilling nation's increasing infrastructure demands and supporting its evolving manufacturing sector. Indian steel consumption is expected to grow strong 9% to 142 million tonne over FY23- 25E led by
recovering automobile industry volumes with rising affordability and electrification trend,
rising urbanisation driving strong volumes in realty sector and
increasing private capex utilisation across industries. Indian steel companies are expected to add ~22 million tonne of capacities over next two years and drive volume growth.
However, near term global demand is muted led by weaker China and developed nations struggling from inflation and higher interest rates, both peaking out.
Though coking coal prices are expected to moderate due to improved supply conditions, Iron ore prices are weak and would trend depending upon China’s gradual recovery over next few quarters.
As Chinese gross domestic product growth is expected to be stimulus and consumption driven, demand recovery will be slow and steel prices may bottom out as industry is making losses. With curtailed production in H2 FY24, we expect pricing to get support and thereby Indian players would be ultimate beneficiaries of the same.
Considering strong underlying demand along with healthy growth momentum, we initiate coverage on metals sector and recommend ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Steel Ltd. (on seven times enterprise value/Ebitda based target price of Rs 926), Tata Steel Ltd. (on SOTP based target price of Rs 137), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (on six times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 812), Jindal Stainless (on 6.5 times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 484) and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (on six times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 557) and ‘Accumulate’ rating on Steel Authority of India Ltd. (on 5.5 times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 95) and National Mineral Development Corporation (on five times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 136) and National Aluminium Company Ltd.(on five times EV/Ebitda based target price of Rs 97).
