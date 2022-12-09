Metals, Mining Sector Check - China Trade Data- Optimism Amid Covid Relaxation: ICICI Securities

China’s trade data for November 2022 was reasonably robust on hopes of easing of Covid restrictions and stimulus measures by the government. Key highlights:

copper imports, in both refined and concentrate forms, rose 10% YoY and 6% YoY respectively; steel exports rose for the second successive month while aluminium exports declined further; and coal imports fell 11% YoY on higher domestic output.

Going ahead, while the China government has reportedly agreed to ease rigid Covid-related shutdowns, we don’t see signs of pick-up in domestic demand as yet.

Chinese spot hot rolled coil prices have crept to a 1.5-month high, largely mirroring futures prices – though real estate demand indicators remain weak.