Metals, Mining Sector Check - China Trade Data- Optimism Amid Covid Relaxation: ICICI Securities
China’s trade data for Nov was reasonably robust on hopes of easing of Covid restrictions and stimulus measures by the government.
ICICI Securities Report
China’s trade data for November 2022 was reasonably robust on hopes of easing of Covid restrictions and stimulus measures by the government. Key highlights:
copper imports, in both refined and concentrate forms, rose 10% YoY and 6% YoY respectively;
steel exports rose for the second successive month while aluminium exports declined further; and
coal imports fell 11% YoY on higher domestic output.
Going ahead, while the China government has reportedly agreed to ease rigid Covid-related shutdowns, we don’t see signs of pick-up in domestic demand as yet.
Chinese spot hot rolled coil prices have crept to a 1.5-month high, largely mirroring futures prices – though real estate demand indicators remain weak.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
