Metals, Mining Q4 Results Preview - Sequential Margin Recovery; Near-Term Outlook Rangebound: Axis Securities
We expect Ebitda margins to expand for Tata Steel and SAIL, led by higher top-line and lower coking coal costs.
Axis Securities Report
For steel companies under our coverage Tata Steel Ltd. and Steel Authority of India Ltd., we expect revenues to grow QoQ on account of higher sales volumes and rise in hot rolled coil prices led by the opening of the Chinese economy. We expect Ebitda margins to expand for both companies, led by higher top-line and lower coking coal costs.
Steel HRC prices (excluding Mumbai) in the traders market have increased by 5% QoQ (down 12% YoY) in Q4 FY23 and averaged at Rs 58,900/tonne led by a recovery in steel prices across geographies following the increase in Chinese HRC prices post China reopening. Average iron ore/coking coal prices have also increased in Q4 FY23 by 27%/7% QoQ following demand from China. However, its impact will be felt in Q1 FY24.
For aluminum companies under our coverage – Hindalco Industries Ltd. and National Aluminium Company Ltd., we expect revenues to improve QoQ slightly, which would be led by higher sales volume and the marginal increase in London Metal Exchange Aluminum prices. We expect Ebitda to grow and margins to expand QoQ materially led by lower energy (coal costs) and a higher top line.
Metals Sector Q4 Results Preview - Steel Companies’ Ebitda/Tonne To Rise Sequentially: ICICI Direct
