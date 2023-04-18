Metals, Mining Q4 Results Preview — Margin Likely To Improve Further: ICICI Securities
Ferrous players look better placed considering the improving spot spreads and better traction in domestic market.
ICICI Securities Report
Q4 FY23 is likely to see margin improvement led by higher prices and lower/flat coal costs:
Ferrous Ebitda (especially for flats) is likely to benefit from higher realisation and stable coking coal cost;
volume growth likely to remain subdued as demand picked up only post February 2023;
Non-ferrous players to benefit from higher London Metal Exchange prices and lower thermal coal cost; and
debt reduction in store for ferrous players mainly due to working capital unlocking.
Going ahead, we expect profitability to improve for ferrous players- especially flats owing to higher domestic/export prices and lower coking coal cost. That said, we see the stock performance constrained until macro risks persist.
