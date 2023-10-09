Metals, Mining Q2 Results Preview - Strong Quarter Due To Lower Raw Material, Weak Base: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect our metals coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q2 FY24, owing to lower raw material and energy prices, continued strong demand momentum despite seasonally weak monsoon quarter and weak base of Q2 FY23.

We expect overall Ebitda/profit after tax growth of ~48%/ 179% YoY (2%/ -5% QoQ) for our coverage universe (excluding Jindal Stainless Ltd.).

Key monitorables would be rising coking coal prices, progress on capex, outlook on demand from China and developed countries.