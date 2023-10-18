Metals, Mining Q2 Results Preview - A Mixed Bag, Volumes To Help Sustain Margins: Systematix

India’s steel production and demand remained strong for a seasonally slow quarter. Domestic crude steel production increased by 15% YoY during July-August 2023 while other major economies witnessed a decline over the same period.

Various economic indicators also signal strong demand from the infrastructure, building and construction, and automotive sectors, a trend likely to gain momentum in H2 FY24.

Prices of major base metals fell during Q2 FY24, with zinc/aluminium recording a decline of 25.7%/8.6% YoY and 4.5%/5.2% QoQ. Lead and copper prices were relatively resilient at $2,170/tonne (+9.8%/+2.5% YoY/QoQ) and $8,356/tonne (+7.9%/-1.5% YoY/QoQ), respectively.

Silver/gold prices slid lower by 2.5%/2.7% QoQ but remained higher by 22.6%/13.3% on a YoY basis, respectively. Primary steel producers under our coverage (JSW Steel Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.) are estimated to report a 3%/1% YoY/QoQ drop in Q2 FY24 revenue due to lower steel prices and seasonal factors.

However, despite seasonality, the Ebitda margin is likely to remain stable driven by higher volumes and lower raw material costs. Strong domestic demand is likely to keep the earnings buoyant for JSW Steel and Tata Steel, partially offsetting the impact of lower sales volume estimated at their respective international operations.

We estimate strong sales and Ebiteda recovery for SAIL driven by 13%/5% YoY/QoQ growth in Q2 FY24 reported production. Mining companies MOIL Ltd., NMDC Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. are likely to report a YoY Ebitda growth of 28% driven by strong operational performance.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. and Surya Roshni Ltd. are estimated to report Ebitda growth of 29% and 19% YoY, respectively, driven by high-margin value-added product portfolio and higher volumes partially offsetting lower steel prices.

For our non-ferrous coverage (Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and NALCO Ltd.), we estimate a YoY/QoQ drop of 21%/3% in Ebitda reflecting the movement in base metal prices.

Overall, we estimate Q2 FY24 Ebitda of our metals and mining universe to increase by 13% YoY but decline by 5% QoQ. We currently have 'Buy' on SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, MOIL, NALCO, Surya Roshni, NMDC, Coal India, and Vedanta, and ; 'Hold' on APL Apollo Tubes, and Hindustan Zinc.