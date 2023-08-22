Metals, Mining Q1 Review- Weak Results On Account Of Lower Sales Volume, Drop In Metal Prices: Axis Securities

For Coal India: Revenue grew by 3% YoY led by higher sales volume, which was partially offset by lower average selling price on account of lower e-auction prices. Ebitda/profit after tax declined by 14%/10% YoY respectively led by higher employee costs. On a QoQ basis, revenue declined by 6% as sales volume remained flat QoQ but ASP declined by 6% on account of lower e-auction prices. Ebitda was not comparable as the company took provision towards employee expenses in Q4 FY23.

For APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.: Revenue grew by 32%/3% YoY/QoQ but missed ours and consensus estimates by 2% led by lower-than expected sales realization. Ebitda was up 58% YoY but declined by 5% QoQ, missing our and consensus estimates due to QoQ decline in Ebitda/tonne across value added product and general products.

For JTL Industries Ltd.: Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew by 37%/131%/110% YoY led by 52% increase in sales volume. On a QoQ basis, revenue stood in line with our estimates but Ebitda/profit after tax missed our estimates and de-grew by 33%/31% led by inventory loss on account of fall in secondary steel prices.