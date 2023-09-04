BQPrimeResearch ReportsMetals I Steel - Price Hike Expectations Drive Sentiment Up: ICICI Securities
ADVERTISEMENT

Metals I Steel - Price Hike Expectations Drive Sentiment Up: ICICI Securities

China export volumes remain critical.

04 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Steel rolls sit inside JSW Steel Ltd.'s plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Steel rolls sit inside JSW Steel Ltd.'s plant. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Hot rolled coil prices in the traders’ market rose slightly by Rs 270/tonne in the week ended August 30, 2023 on expectations of demand pick-up and low channel inventory.

Spot spread however edged slightly lower as coking coal prices also rose by USD 2/tonne week-on-week. In longs, major steel producers hiked prices for the third time during the month as secondary rebar prices are up 10% month-on-month on an average.

India’s export prices rose by USD 10/tonne week-on-week though overall prices in South-East Asia remained stable week-on-week. Market participants await export volumes and production curtailments in China.

On the domestic side, we remain optimistic due to improving margins – with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ('Buy', target price: Rs 810), Tata Steel Ltd. ('Add', target price: Rs 135) and Steel Authority of India ('Add', target price: Rs 100) as our key picks.

Click on the attachment to read the full report: 

ICICI Securities Metals Weekly Steel.pdf
ALSO READ

Chemical Sector Check - Early Days Yet Despite Uptick In Prices: Nirmal Bang

Opinion
Chemical Sector Check - Early Days Yet Despite Uptick In Prices: Nirmal Bang
Read More

DISCLAIMER 

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime. 

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner. 

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT