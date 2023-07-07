Metals And Mining Q1 Results Preview - Lower Realisations Play Sour: ICICI Securities
Margins are likely to buckle on lower underlying prices.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Q1 FY24E is likely to be one of the atypical quarters with prior period inventory, product mix and contract prices resulting in differentiated performance of the companies under our coverage. Key points:
Shipments of all major ferrous players are likely to be up YoY, tracking steel consumption growth;
coking coal cost is likely to be higher by $6-20/tonne;
realisation for ferrous companies may be lower by Rs 1,500-2,000/tonne QoQ, except Tata Steel Ltd.;
prior period inventory of thermal coal may impact Hindalco Industries Ltd., while National Aluminium Company Ltd. is likely to benefit from the commencement of Utkal D operations; and
Jindal Stainless Ltd. may stand out with stable shipments QoQ and Ebitda/tonne sustaining above Rs 20,000/tonne.
Going ahead, we expect profitability to improve for ferrous players owing to lower coking coal cost, offsetting the impact of lower realisation.
Additionally, in case of non-ferrous players, we expect global surplus in key commodities- copper, zinc and aluminium and hence, expect prices to stay rangebound.
Over and above, we continue to monitor demand pick up in China, which is key for stock performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Capital Goods Q1 Results Preview - Gradual Pickup In Margins; Healthy Outlook: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner