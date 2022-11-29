Metal Sector Check - Rising Covid Cases In China Lead To Delay In Easing Of Lockdowns: Motilal Oswal
Daily Covid cases hit an all-time high in China last week with parts of Beijing also being under complete lockdown now.
Motilal Oswal Report
Daily Covid cases hit an all-time high in China last week with parts of Beijing also being under complete lockdown now. However, what is equally important to note is that around 80% plus cases are asymptomatic.
Hence, the government re-imposed stringent lockdown mechanism, as Covid cases resurfaced with vigor, post-issuing a 20-point plan to gradually phase out lockdown.
Iron ore prices rallied over the last fortnight, on hopes of a demand revival in the Chinese real estate sector, after the government announced a slew of measures to boost confidence in the sector.
The government helped companies complete construction of unfinished projects by targeted financing with ICBC alone lending RMB655b in credit lines to RE developers (excluding Evergrande/Sunac).
