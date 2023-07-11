Media Q1 Results Preview - Things Starting To Look Up: ICICI Securities

We note that the muted ad spend environment continued to impact media companies in the quarter ended June 2023. By our estimates, Q1 FY24E ad revenue declined by 7% QoQ and 1.6% QoQ for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sun TV Network Ltd. respectively.

For PVR Inox Ltd. too, we have estimated flattish ad revenue (QoQ) in Q1 FY24E.

However, we understand that companies are starting to see green shoots with regards to intent from large fast moving consumer goods companies.

We think improvement in ad spend is likely to play out over the next two-three quarters. While Q1 FY24E is likely to have been muted from a revenue standpoint for PVR Inox (11.6% QoQ on a low base), given the subdued performance of ‘Adipurush’, we think some indications of merger synergies such as - improving average ticket price and spends per head for the merged entity - should start flowing through.

We also believe improvement in content quality should start reflecting in higher occupancy levels in theatres from Q2 FY24E as we note a stronger content lineup for the quarter.