Media, Entertainment Q1 Results Preview - To Be A Tough Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher

Media: In line with the previous quarter, net box office collections for the industry stood at ~Rs 18.6 billion in Q1 FY24. Accordingly, we expect PVR-Inox Ltd. to mimic the performance of earlier quarter with footfalls of 33 million (30.5 million in Q4 FY23) and pre-Indian Accounting Standard Ebitda margin of 5.8% (achieved break-even in Q4 FY23).

On broadcasting side, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s performance is likely to be impacted by continued weakness in ad-environment and higher investment in content. We expect domestic ad-revenues to decline 2.5% YoY to Rs 9 billion with an Ebitda margin of 6.3%.