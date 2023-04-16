Media, Education, Travel Q4 Results Preview - Media Under Black-Out; Hotels Going Strong: Prabhudas Lilladher

Media:

In Q4 FY23, national box office collection for Bollywood and Hollywood genre (excluding regional) was Rs 9.0 billion (up 39.7% YoY but down 18.0% QoQ), as apart from Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (both movies crossed Rs 1 billion barrier) response to most other movies was lukewarm.

Accordingly, we expect PVR Ltd. (first quarter of consolidated reporting post-merger with Inox Leisure Ltd.) to report footfalls of 30 million and just manage pre Ind-Accounting Standard Ebitda breakeven for the quarter.

On broadcasting side, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s performance is likely to be impacted by black-out of 10-15 days amid deadlock between broadcasters and distributors over channel repricing post new tariff order 3.0.