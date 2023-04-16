Media, Education, Travel Q4 Results Preview - Media Under Black-Out; Hotels Going Strong: Prabhudas Lilladher
Ongoing IPL and G20 events, coupled with gradual improvement in FTA bodes well for hotel sector.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Media:
In Q4 FY23, national box office collection for Bollywood and Hollywood genre (excluding regional) was Rs 9.0 billion (up 39.7% YoY but down 18.0% QoQ), as apart from Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (both movies crossed Rs 1 billion barrier) response to most other movies was lukewarm.
Accordingly, we expect PVR Ltd. (first quarter of consolidated reporting post-merger with Inox Leisure Ltd.) to report footfalls of 30 million and just manage pre Ind-Accounting Standard Ebitda breakeven for the quarter.
On broadcasting side, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s performance is likely to be impacted by black-out of 10-15 days amid deadlock between broadcasters and distributors over channel repricing post new tariff order 3.0.
Travel and tourism (luggage, hotels, aviation): Demand environment for luggage sector continues to remain robust and input cost pressure has also subsided a bit. Consequently, we expect VIP Industries Ltd. /Safari Industries India Ltd. to report gross margin of 52.5%/43.6%.
IRCTC Ltd. - Excluding last 11-days of March, cumulative non-suburban PRS traffic stood at 165 million. Assuming in the third bucket period of March, passenger traffic settles down at 22 million (similar to bucket-II), collective passenger traffic for the quarter would stand at ~187 million.
Chalet Hotels Ltd. - We expect average room rates to trend higher than Rs 10,000 peak achieved in Q3 FY23 with occupancy of 70% as demand environment remains robust. Ongoing IPL and G20 events, coupled with gradual improvement in FTA bodes well for the sector. We expect Chalet to report revenues of Rs 3.1 billion with Ebitda margin of 41.6%.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd. - We expect IndiGo to report revenues of Rs 135 billion with a load factor of 84%. However, we expect yields to decline sequentially to Rs 4.74 due to seasonality. We retain positive bias on the stock as IndiGo is well placed to strongly benefit from higher capacity deployment (north of mid-teens growth guidance for FY24E) and network expansion in domestic as well as international markets (addition of 10-15 destinations in FY24E).
Education:
Navneet Education Ltd.’s top-line is expected to grow 9.3% YoY to Rs 3,522 million with an Ebitda margin of 9.6%, on account of 14.0% YoY growth in publishing business and 6.5% YoY growth in stationary business. Indiannica (CBSE/ICSE textbooks business) is likely to turn profit after tax positive in FY23E, while EdTech loss is likely to be at Rs 200 million for the quarter.
For S Chand and Co Ltd., we expect revenue growth of 18.2% YoY with gross margin of 61.2% and Ebitda margin of 39.3%. S Chand is well on track to achieve revenue guidance of Rs 6,400-Rs 6,500 million and is likely to be net debt free in FY23E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
