Media, Education, Travel Q3 Results Preview- Demand Momentum In Luggage, Hotels Is Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Media:
Backed by festivities and decent content performance multiplexes would report sequential improvement in performance. However, footfall recovery is still lagging pre-Covid base and we expect a shortfall of ~17%/9% for PVR Ltd. /Inox Leisure Ltd. respectively.
On broadcasting side, ad-environment continues to remain soft and we expect Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. to report 6.0% YoY decline in domestic ad-revenue with Ebitda margin of 15.1%, due to continued investment in content.
Travel and tourism (luggage, online travel agencies, hotels):
Demand environment for luggage sector continues to remain robust and VIP Industries Ltd. and Safari Industries India Ltd. are likely to report topline growth of 33.0% YoY and 46.0% YoY respectively. Raw material inflation has also subsided a bit and hence we expect sequential improvement in gross margin of 140 basis points/70 bps for VIP Industries /Safari Industries respectively.
Education:
Navneet Education Ltd.’s top-line is expected to grow 12% YoY to Rs 2,629 million with an Ebitda margin of 18.0%, on account of strong growth in domestic stationary business. For S Chand and Co Ltd., we expect revenue growth of 17.0% YoY with gross margin of 60% and Ebitda loss of Rs 252 million, in a non-seasonal quarter.
