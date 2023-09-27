MCX - Tech Transition Underway; Options Surge: HDFC Securities

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. has witnessed impressive growth in options volume but uncertainty around the technology shift has been the key overhang.

The commodity exchange, in a press release, has indicated that the technology shift is underway and might happen three months ahead of the deadline. In the last seven days, MCX has conducted mock trading sessions for 14 hours without any glitches.

We believe that post the technology transition, the investor focus will shift to product launches, volume growth and improving profitability.

Options notional average daily trading volume has increased ~three times YoY and is currently more than Rs 1,000 billion (~five times of futures).

Options growth is driven by a surge in active unique client codes (+126% YoY) and higher activity in crude/natural gas contracts. The launch of new products like index and mini/weekly options will further boost volumes.

The options premium-to-notional ratio will decline gradually but the premium volume will register ~47% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.

We increase our earnings per share estimate by ~8-9% for FY25/26E and increase multiple to 28 times (versus 25 times earlier) to factor in options surge and lower uncertainty around the technology shift.

We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 2,400, based on 28 times September-25E core earnings per share plus net cash excluding settlement guarantee fund.