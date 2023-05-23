MCX Q4 Results Review - Software Transition Remains An Overhang: Motilal Oswal

MCX’s net profit declined 85% YoY to INR55m (79% below our estimate) in 4QFY23, due to higher-than-expected costs and tax.

Total volumes grew 61% YoY to INR42t, in line with expectations. However, total revenue at INR1.34b missed our estimate by 5%.

Futures volumes declined 22% YoY to INR13t, while option volumes saw strong growth of 15% QoQ to INR28.9t.

Staff expenses at INR234m jumped 28% YoY. Software expenses were in line with our expectation of INR874m, up 29% sequentially. The cost increase was a result of a higher payout for extending the contract with 63moons.

The total operating loss came in at INR37m v/s our estimate of EBIT of INR98m. EBIT margin stood at -2.8% v/s 47% in 4QFY22 and 20% in 3QFY23.

Other income grew 38% YoY to INR201m (est. INR229m). The tax rate stood at 52.6%, much higher than our expectation of 22.1%.

Net profit plunged 85% YoY to INR55m (79% below our estimate).

For FY23, revenues/PAT grew 40%/4%, while EBIT declined 8% YoY.

The board has declared a final dividend of INR19.09 per share for FY23.