MCX Q4 Results Review - Software Transition Remains An Overhang: Motilal Oswal

MCX’s net profit declined 85% YoY to INR55m (79% below our estimate) in 4QFY23, due to higher-than-expected costs and tax.
Total volumes grew 61% YoY to INR42t, in line with expectations. However, total revenue at INR1.34b missed our estimate by 5%.
Futures volumes declined 22% YoY to INR13t, while option volumes saw strong growth of 15% QoQ to INR28.9t.
Staff expenses at INR234m jumped 28% YoY. Software expenses were in line with our expectation of INR874m, up 29% sequentially. The cost increase was a result of a higher payout for extending the contract with 63moons.
The total operating loss came in at INR37m v/s our estimate of EBIT of INR98m. EBIT margin stood at -2.8% v/s 47% in 4QFY22 and 20% in 3QFY23.
Other income grew 38% YoY to INR201m (est. INR229m). The tax rate stood at 52.6%, much higher than our expectation of 22.1%.
Net profit plunged 85% YoY to INR55m (79% below our estimate).
For FY23, revenues/PAT grew 40%/4%, while EBIT declined 8% YoY.
The board has declared a final dividend of INR19.09 per share for FY23.
We have cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 13%/12% to factor in the impact of technology transition and a lower option premium turnover-to-notional turnover ratio. We value the stock at 24xFY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,300 (2% downside at CMP). We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.
