MCX Q3 Results Review - High Opex Mars Two Quarters; Revenue Surge Better: ICICI Direct
MCX's average daily turnover in commodity futures declined marginally (~1% YoY) to Rs 24266 crore versus Rs 24556 crore in Q3FY22.
ICICI Direct Report
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.'s operating revenue grew 60.3% YoY and 12.7% QoQ at Rs 143.6 crore. Other income registered growth of 38.4% YoY and 10.1% QoQ at Rs 20.1 crore.
Opex more than doubled YoY and increased 79.4% QoQ at Rs 110.8 crore. Software related expenses jumped 4.3 times YoY and 3.1 times QoQ to Rs 67.6 crore.
Ebitda margin dropped significantly to ~32% versus 51% in Q3 FY22 (~58% in Q2 FY23). Profit after tax came in at Rs 38.8 crore, up 12.6% YoY (de grew 38.7% QoQ) mainly due to higher opex during the quarter.
Options continued to witness robust growth (~4.5 times YoY / 26% QoQ) with ADTO reported at Rs 39402 crore in Q3 FY23 versus Rs 8610 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 31381 crore in Q2 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
