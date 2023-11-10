MCX Q2 Results Review - Contribution To SGF Hits Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. reported a loss of Rs 191 million versus our expectation of a profit of Rs 16 million. Overall volumes improved 86% YoY to Rs 67 trillion. Total revenue grew 30% YoY to Rs 1.65 billion (in line with expectations).

MCX reported Ebit loss of Rs 353 million versus our forecast of an Ebit loss of Rs 184 million. This variance was primarily due to a contribution of Rs 114 million to Settlement Guarantee Fund in Q2 FY24. Additionally, an extra contribution of Rs 131.2 million was made in October- 23.