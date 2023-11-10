MCX Q2 Results Review - Contribution To SGF Hits Profitability: Motilal Oswal
MCX has migrated successfully to its new Commodity Derivatives Platform.
Motilal Oswal Research Report
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. reported a loss of Rs 191 million versus our expectation of a profit of Rs 16 million. Overall volumes improved 86% YoY to Rs 67 trillion. Total revenue grew 30% YoY to Rs 1.65 billion (in line with expectations).
MCX reported Ebit loss of Rs 353 million versus our forecast of an Ebit loss of Rs 184 million. This variance was primarily due to a contribution of Rs 114 million to Settlement Guarantee Fund in Q2 FY24. Additionally, an extra contribution of Rs 131.2 million was made in October- 23.
For H1 FY24, revenue increased 32% YoY to Rs 3.1 billion, whereas profit after tax declined 99% YoY to Rs 6 million.
We have cut our FY24 earning per share estimates by 22% to factor in the higher contribution to SGF, on account of an increase in open interest, while broadly maintaining our FY25 estimates.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a one-year target price of Rs 2,300 (premised on 30 times FY25E EPS).
