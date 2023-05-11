MCX - Options Drive, Tech Drags: HDFC Securities

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. growth has been driven by a surge in options volume but uncertainty around the technology shift timeline remains the key overhang. Options average daily trading volume has increased ~2.7 times YoY and is currently more than Rs 500 billion (~2.4 times of futures).

The first phase of growth in options was led by a surge in traded UCCs and higher volatility in energy contracts (~85% of volume), while the next phase will be driven by bullion and the launch of new contracts (mini and index options).

The uncertainty around the technology transition is increasing as we are nearing the deadline (June 23).

MCX has been conducting mock trading sessions over the past six months (higher frequency in April/May) and the initial feedback is positive, but given the complexity involved, the complete shift (go-live) may not happen in June-2023 and can get extended by one quarter.

We have reduced our earnings per share estimate by 22/3% for FY24/25E and cut the multiple to 25 times (versus 28 times earlier) to factor in the uncertainty.