MCX - Options Drive, Tech Drags: HDFC Securities
Commodity options driving growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. growth has been driven by a surge in options volume but uncertainty around the technology shift timeline remains the key overhang. Options average daily trading volume has increased ~2.7 times YoY and is currently more than Rs 500 billion (~2.4 times of futures).
The first phase of growth in options was led by a surge in traded UCCs and higher volatility in energy contracts (~85% of volume), while the next phase will be driven by bullion and the launch of new contracts (mini and index options).
The uncertainty around the technology transition is increasing as we are nearing the deadline (June 23).
MCX has been conducting mock trading sessions over the past six months (higher frequency in April/May) and the initial feedback is positive, but given the complexity involved, the complete shift (go-live) may not happen in June-2023 and can get extended by one quarter.
We have reduced our earnings per share estimate by 22/3% for FY24/25E and cut the multiple to 25 times (versus 28 times earlier) to factor in the uncertainty.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.