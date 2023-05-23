MCX India Q4 Results Review - Software Transition Remains Key; Options Maintains Momentum: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has reported Q4FY23 EBITDA of Rs21mn, being impacted by higher software cost. Increasing options volumes have been the key investment thesis for the company and Q4FY23 saw this trend continuing as options ADTV (notional) touched an all-time high of Rs550bn in Mar’23. Higher software cost may continue in Q1FY24 based on the existing agreement with former software vendor 63 Moons. As per the current plan, if the software is implemented by the start of Q2FY24, it can lend significant operating leverage to the company. Continued traction in options volumes along with new lower size contracts could aid revenue growth going forward. However, impact of lower software cost could potentially lift EBITDA, which will likely be partially offset by increased amortisation expense. The ultimate event of transition is still pending, and hence, is an overhang. Maintain HOLD.
