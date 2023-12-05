MCX- Earnings Upside Beyond Rs 500 Crore Limited In FY25 But Multiple Expansion Could Happen: ICICI Securities

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. has some tailwinds to help it maintain momentum, including the establishment of new software platform and the possible surge in options from miniaturisation of contracts.

We, however, highlight that our FY25E earnings well capture the upside potential, considering monthly future/option average daily trading volume growth estimate of 1.6/9.3% in FY24E and 1.3/4.9% in FY25E.

This is post consideration of volume growth till November 2023. We must also remain cognisant that weekly expiry options may have lower premium rates.

Having said that, multiple expansion can happen considering:

Growth in top line options volume as seen in BSE, there are examples of multiple expansion in case of CME between 2004-06 and little threat from competition in case of MCX.

Maintain 'Add'.