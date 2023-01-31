Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results Review - Impressive Performance, But Upside Capped: ICICI Securities

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance was 70% ahead of estimates mainly due to the delivery of fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ to the India Navy ahead of time (on Dec 20, 2022). Key points:

revenue grew 17% YoY (7% QoQ) to Rs 18.2 billion on residual revenue recognition from delivery of submarine; operating efficiencies and lower direct cost booked resulted in Ebitda margin rising to 16.3% (Q3 FY22: 13%); provisions of Rs 860 million taken towards the anticipated warranty cost.

Going ahead, we perceive peak execution through FY25E based on the current orderbook visibility. However, the long gestation period implies that free cashflow is likely to decline FY25E onwards with the unwinding of contract liability, resulting in cash depletion as well.

Besides, Mazagon Dock's order book remains broadly unchanged at Rs 410 billion.

Taking cognisance of strong Q3 FY23 performance, we raise our FY23E/FY24E Ebitda by 59%/16% with higher sustainable Ebitda margin of 8.3% (earlier 7.8%).