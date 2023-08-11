Mayur Uniquoters Q1 Results Review - Healthy Prospects On Likely Strong Rebound In Export: Systematix

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.'s Q1 was a mixed bag (revenue flat YoY, Ebitda margin up 138 basis points QoQ at 19.6%, profit after tax up 13% YoY).

Exports saw a strong rebound in FY23 (up ~60%), post muted performance in last 5 years. Factoring in its existing order book for new models, management expects export growth momentum to accelerate (2.5 times sales in two years; we estimate 1.7 times).

Newly added customers (Ford USA, Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, etc.) and products over the last few years are slated to yield results in the coming years.

After a slow start to the polyurethane segment, Mayur Uniquoters plans to directly influence footwear original equipment manufacturers to push itself as a preferred vendor for PU leather - a strategy it adopted to penetrate Korean auto OEMs.

A plant in Mexico is also on the cards.

We upgrade earnings by ~5% and estimate 17%/28% compound annual growth rate in revenue/profit after tax over FY23-25E, on expected demand (led by exports) and margin (~100 bps expansion annually) improvement; we expect healthy operating cash flow (~Rs 1.4 billion annually) and return on capita employed (~22%) to sustain.

Improving outlook and attractive valuation (~13x FY25E price/earning on CMP) make us reiterate our 'Buy' rating on Mayur Uniquoters; our revised target price of Rs 619 (earlier Rs 554) is based on 16 times FY25E P/E.

Strong earnings and superior return ratios are key valuation re-rating triggers.