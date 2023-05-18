Max Healthcare Q4 Results Review - Robust FY23; Good Progress In All Operational Aspects: Motilal Oswal
Efforts underway to add beds/enhance realisation per operating bed.
Motilal Oswal Report
Max Healthcare Ltd. delivered a marginally better-than-expected operational performance in Q4 FY23, aided by a steady improvement in average realisation per operating bed and an increased number of patients treated.
Growth prospects remain robust on the back of price hikes, optimisation of payor mix/case mix, and bed additions. Further, surplus cash provides scope for inorganic growth opportunities.
We raise our earnings estimates by 6.5%/6% for FY24/FY25, factoring in-
a tariff increase for patients from public sector undertakings,
a faster ramp-up in occupancy for recently added beds at Shalimar Bagh,
ongoing cost management, and
scale-up in the non-captive pathology business.
We remain positive on Max Healthcare on the back of-
significant land bank available in high demand areas of Delhi for brownfield expansion,
focused approach to improve profitability per bed, and
proven capability of a strong turnaround of hospital assets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
