Max Healthcare Q4 Results Review - Robust FY23; Good Progress In All Operational Aspects: Motilal Oswal

Max Healthcare Ltd. delivered a marginally better-than-expected operational performance in Q4 FY23, aided by a steady improvement in average realisation per operating bed and an increased number of patients treated.

Growth prospects remain robust on the back of price hikes, optimisation of payor mix/case mix, and bed additions. Further, surplus cash provides scope for inorganic growth opportunities.

We raise our earnings estimates by 6.5%/6% for FY24/FY25, factoring in-

a tariff increase for patients from public sector undertakings, a faster ramp-up in occupancy for recently added beds at Shalimar Bagh, ongoing cost management, and scale-up in the non-captive pathology business.

We remain positive on Max Healthcare on the back of-