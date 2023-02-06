Max Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Strong Ebitda Despite Seasonally Weak Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 Ebitda came above our estimates by 6%, aided by better occupancy (77% in Q3 versus 78% in Q2) in a seasonally weak quarter. Max Healthcare has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue given-

strong expansion plans (up 1500 additional beds by FY25E end), improving payor mix (15% revenue contribution from institutional by FY25E versus 17% now) and scale up in labs.

Max Healthcare Institute's operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like National capital region. We expect 14% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.