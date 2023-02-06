Max Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Strong Ebitda Despite Seasonally Weak Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher
Max Healthcare has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 Ebitda came above our estimates by 6%, aided by better occupancy (77% in Q3 versus 78% in Q2) in a seasonally weak quarter. Max Healthcare has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue given-
strong expansion plans (up 1500 additional beds by FY25E end),
improving payor mix (15% revenue contribution from institutional by FY25E versus 17% now) and
scale up in labs.
Max Healthcare Institute's operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like National capital region. We expect 14% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
