Max Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Improved Realisation Per Bed Drives Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal
Work in progress for meaningful bed additions.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. reported a miss on earnings for Q1 FY24, primarily due to increased opex. Having said this, the company has been on track to enhance average revenue per occupied bed on the back of increased high end treatment and a greater proportion of international patients.
Additionally, with the growing demand for healthcare services Max Heathcare’s focal cities, we expect occupancy to improve moving forward.
We maintain our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25. We value Max Healthcare at 25 times enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at a price target of Rs 650 on 12 months roll-forward basis.
While better realisation and improving operational efficiency are the major factors driving 21% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, it is implementing efforts for bed additions (780 beds; 23% increase from current bed size) to growth momentum over the next three to five years.
It continues to evaluate the inorganic opportunities as well. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.