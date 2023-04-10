Max Healthcare - Maximising Execution: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
Growth levers in place.
Motilal Oswal Report
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is a leading healthcare service provider, with major concentration in North India. The Max Healthcare network comprises 17 hospitals (with 3,270 operating beds) owned/managed by the company.
Max Healthcare has a proven track record of improving the profitability of its hospitals and is leading its peers across operational parameters. In fact, it has a substantial land bank in existing locations, which enhances growth prospects over the next three to five years.
After reporting 13%/57% revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY19-22 to Rs 52 billion/ Rs 16 billion, we expect Max Healthcare to deliver 16%/17% revenue/Ebitda CAGR over FY23-25 to Rs 77 billion/Rs 21.5 billion and an return on invested capital of 20% in FY25 (versus 14% in FY22), due to:
reducing share of institutional patients,
higher international patients flow driven by strong brand recall, and
ongoing cost management measures.
The roadmap of more than doubling its operating beds over the next five years remains on track largely due to strong internal accruals. The inorganic initiative would also be another potential driver of earnings growth, given its strong turnaround capability.
